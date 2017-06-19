Quarterback pleads guilty to public intoxication

University of Oklahoma's quarterback Baker Mayfield pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and fleeing.

According to an ESPN article, Mayfield was arrested in Fayetteville on Feb. 25.

Dash cam caught the arrest on video, showing officers tackling Mayfield to take him down, after he reportedly tried to run away from police.

The player will have to pay $480 in fines.

The university said Mayfield will also be required to complete an alcohol-education course and 35 hours of community service before the fall semester.

They added he would not miss any football games because of the arrest.

Mayfield was a Heisman finalist in 2016.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android