Animal control warns parents of spike in dog bites

The Jonesboro Animal Control is warning residents of an uptick in dog bites.

Assistant Director of the animal control unit Glenn McGinnis said there is usually an increase of bites in the summer months.

But this month, the department already has 12 recorded dog bites in city limits, McGinnis said that is nearly double what previous full months have had.

“We are only about halfway through the month, we aren’t even done yet,” she said.

Animal control officers are spending the summer educating people, especially children, on what they can do to help prevent dog bites.

They are going to camps, schools, and daycares to teach children how to react to dogs they don’t know.

McGinnis said often times children run from an aggressive dog or fight back, but she said that is one thing no one should do.

“Don’t hit a dog,” McGinnis said. “Always try to be very still, if you don’t come back in an aggressive manner, then he’s just more or less going to smell of you. Never run. Dogs like to chase prey, so if you run, they might think, oh you know, this is either a game or you’re prey.”

One important thing children are learning in the classes is simply learning how to read a dog’s behavior.

McGinnis said there are currently two dogs in quarantine from being involved in recent bites.

She said, like always, officers will be out in full force enforcing the city’s leash law.

