City hopes to condemn mobile homes

The city of Osceola has been on a mission to clean up the city by condemning homes.

Now, they hope to add four more mobile homes to their list.

Mayor Dickie Kennemore said the homes are on W. Ford Street and have been sitting there for 40 years.

He said the owner was given the notice to upgrade the mobile homes, or the city would tear them down.

Right now, only one is set to be condemned.

The owner said they plan to renovate the other three.

Makai Caruthurs lives in the area and said the city should utilize the homes instead of tearing them down.

“People who don’t have anything, I mean, they need those,” Caruthurs said. “They can develop from starting at that trailer to get them a bigger home. So, I think people just need to start off with those trailers right there. They need to start making something better for the community.”

The owner has until July 17 to fix up the mobile homes, or the city will condemn them.

