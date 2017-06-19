No tolerance for bad behavior on ball field

With summer in full swing, more sporting events are taking place in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director Wixon Huffstetler said they’ve put together a zero tolerance policy for bad behavior.

When kids sign up to play a certain sport, the ball player, parents, and coaches have to sign a code of conduct form saying they will not behave badly at games.

Huffstetler said they see an uptick in bad behavior during tournaments.

Huffstetler said a lot of parents are kicked out due to bad behavior. He said the city will not tolerate it.

Coaches agree. They say they are not out to give scholarships, they are out to give kids a fun, recreational experience.

“It’s about a program where kids can be organized, they can be safe and have fun and part of that safety is having good role models and not having a bad example set for them, if it’s their volunteer coach or if it’s their parent,” Adam Larson, youth sports coordinator said.

Parents could be dismissed from sporting events for up to a full season depending on the circumstance.

The goal is for to have kids have a good time and not let bad behavior to ruin a good experience.

