Man hit by car while on scooter

One man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while riding on a motorized scooter Monday evening.

According to Jonesboro police, William Hill, 73, was driving east on W. Matthews Avenue on a 2014 Honda Forza scooter.

A Saturn S1, driven by Marie Stevens, 86, was headed west on W. Matthews and made a left turn onto Freeman Street.

Jonesboro police say Stevens failed to yield to Hill and hit him.

He was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Stevens was not hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android