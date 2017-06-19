Police: woman altered, cashed paycheck from employer

A Jonesboro hotel told police one of their employees cashed a check for much more than they wrote it out for.

Court documents state Crystal Darlene Foreman was hired by Fairfield Inn and Suites on June 16, and was given a check for $46.75 for the work completed that day.

“Crystal changed the check amount from $46.75 to $946.75 and cashed it at a local bank,” court documents state.

The next day, the manager noticed the check amount had been changed to the larger amount.

“Officers confronted Crystal about the check, and she admitted to cashing the check at the bank,” the probable cause affidavit states.

During her first court appearance, Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Foreman with felony forgery and a misdemeanor theft charge.

Foreman’s bond was set at $3,500. Her next court date is July 31.

