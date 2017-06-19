Shelter in need of donations for kid's program

The Mission Outreach in Paragould and Families Inc. have teamed up to make summer a bit more exciting for community kids. To do so they are in need of the community's help.

According to Cheri Peters, executive director of Mission Outreach, they kicked their Kid’s Summer program off June 15.

“We had a huge blast off for the summer where about 35 kids came through to enjoy a water slide and cookout we had after an activity everyone participated in,” said Peters.

Peters said any kid at the shelter and in the community are allowed to participate in the program which takes place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“Anyone ages 5 to 18 are allowed to come have a good time,” said Peters. “We will break the group down to their respected ages, and they will have a fun activity before eating a nice meal.”

Peters said because they want the program to continue for the sake of giving community kids a way to be involved in the fun that is safe this summer, donations are needed.

“We are asking for monetary donations to help in the supplies and arts and crafts for the activities,” said Peters. “I know we are partnering with Families, but it gets pretty expensive when you are trying to provide meals and the supplies.”

Peters said if you would like to make a donation, mail it to P.O. Box 1122 in Paragould or call them at 870-236-8080.

