New restaurant coming to Paragould

The city of Paragould will soon have a new place to dine.

According to Jackie Jarrett with the inspector’s office, they sold permits to the owners of what will be the new Avocados Mexican Grill April 18.

The new restaurant will be located at 200 North 23rd Street across from Lowe’s.

Jarrett said she expects the establishment to be up and running at the beginning of the fall season.

