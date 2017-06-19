TeleTech to open center in Morrilton

At least 350 new jobs are coming to a town in the Arkansas River Valley.

According to a news release, TeleTech is opening a customer experience center in Morrilton.

The Conway County Economic Development Corporation worked with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to bring TeleTech to the city.

The Morrilton center will serve as a satellite and extension of the current customer experience center in Sherwood.

