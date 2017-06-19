Man tells police Molotov Cocktail was his "homemade Tiki torch"

Craighead County sheriff’s deputies made two arrests while responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle.

Deputy Jason Simpkins was called to County Road 378 Sunday about a maroon Isuzu Trooper parked on the side of the road.

Court documents state when he arrived on scene, Simpkins made contact with Darren Weaver.

“Simpkins began speaking with Weaver, who was upset that Simpkins contacted him,” court documents state. “Weaver was acting extremely nervous and kept getting angry when Simpkins asked why he was there.”

Weaver told the deputy he was waiting on his friend Kevin McDole to get his belongings out of a trailer across the street.

“Due to his behavior Simpkins asked Weaver if he had taken anything which made Weaver more upset,” the probable cause affidavit states.

Simpkins then learned Weaver had a criminal history and asked if he could pat him down.

“Weaver agreed but said that he did not want Simpkins searching his pockets.”

When Simpkins asked if there was anything illegal in the truck, Weaver reportedly said no, but that the vehicle belonged to his brother.

Deputy Aaron Chadwick and Sgt. Dustin Norwood, along with Jonesboro Police Officer Austin Morgan and his K9 then arrived on scene to assist.

Officer Morgan’s K9 positively alerted on the vehicle, and Simpkins found a suspected meth pipe hidden under an air tank. Weaver was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

At that time, McDole came out of the mobile home. Simpkins then made contact with him, and learned he had active warrants out for his arrest.

Simpkins then checked the mobile home to make sure it hadn’t been broken into, Simpkins found what was determined to be a Molotov Cocktail on the back porch.

“When Simpkins asked McDole about it, McDole replied that it was his homemade Tiki torch,” court documents state.

McDole was arrested on a charge of criminal use of a prohibited weapon.

Both men appeared in court on Monday. Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Weaver with possession of drug paraphernalia. He also found probable cause to charge McDole with one count of criminal use of a prohibited weapon.

Both men are set to appear in court again on July 31.

