Little Rock police search for shooting suspect

Little Rock police are searching for a shooting suspect that left one man injured outside of a movie theater.

According to KATV, it happened this weekend at the Cinemark Theater parking lot, off Interstate 430 on Colonel Glenn Road.

According to witnesses, they saw an African American man near the location of the casings on the ground, running back and forth firing a weapon.

One man was shot, but police don't think he was the intended victim.

Eric Wilson was inside the theater with his sisters, when the chaos erupted and people began running around.

Wilson told KATV, "Shoot, I could have gotten shot in there, I'm glad I'm still here...you never know what's going on out here so you've got to stay to yourself and you've got to be humble."

It wasn't until he went outside that he found out a man had been shot. He saw several vehicles damaged, with windows shot out, and one of the vehicles was his.

Police say the suspect was driving a red Trailblazer or similar vehicle.

