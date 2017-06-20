Recovery operation underway after possible drowning - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Recovery operation underway after possible drowning

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

A recovery operation is underway in Central Arkansas after one man possibly drowned in a popular swimming area. 

According to KATV, Saline County authorities responded to a call about a missing person Monday afternoon in Bauxite. The incident was classified as a recovery operation late Monday night.

Blue Hole is a popular swimming area for local teens in Bauxite. But the area is described as dangerous and is in a remote location. 

According to Saline County Chief Deputy Jay Fitzgerald, authorities confirmed they are conducting a recovery operation and had to use a private gun club to launch their boats. 

Police have not yet identified the missing person.

