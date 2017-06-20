Marked Tree hires first female police officer

Jennifer "Gator" Witherspoon being sworn in (Source: Marked Tree Police Dept. via Facebook)

The City of Marked Tree has hired its first-ever female police officer.

This week Chief Michael Matlock swore in Jennifer “Gator” Witherspoon as the first female patrol officer in the city’s history.

Witherspoon enjoys, hunting, fishing, and sports, according to a social media post by the police department.

