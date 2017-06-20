Inmate serving sentence for fleeing escapes Arkansas prison - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Inmate serving sentence for fleeing escapes Arkansas prison

Robert Woodward (Source: Arkansas Dept. of Correction) Robert Woodward (Source: Arkansas Dept. of Correction)

DERMOTT, Ark. (AP) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped while working in a cornfield near a prison in southeastern Arkansas.

Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves says the inmate, 46-year-old Robert Woodward, escaped Tuesday morning while working near the Delta Regional Unit in Dermott, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock.

Graves says authorities believe Woodward stole a white Ford pickup truck that was hauling a green John Deere lawn tractor from a gas station near the prison.

According to prison and court records, Woodward is serving an eight-year prison sentence out of Pulaski County after pleading guilty in February to fleeing. According to prison records, Woodward is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes and he wears glasses.

