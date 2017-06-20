Man turns to Facebook to find thief

A Jonesboro man turned to Facebook to help find a thief.

The man told police Monday that while he was working at The Trim Gym, 1916 Race, the named suspect stole more than $1,500 worth of construction equipment from his work trailer.

Surveillance video from the business shows a bald, medium build, black man wearing a black Nike t-shirt, black gym pants, and black Nike shoes walk in the front entrance and speak with the victim and gym employee, according to the initial incident report.

The suspect then walks out and gets into a white Dodge Ram 1500 4-door pickup. Next, he drives to the south parking lot where he stops beside a dark blue or black GMC Denali Z71 pickup driven by a white male.

The suspect then pulls up to the victim’s pickup truck and trailer, the report stated. The video shows the suspect taking several items from the trailer and load them into the back of his pickup before driving eastbound on Race Street.

The victim posted still photos of the suspect and his vehicle on his Facebook page, along with a description of the items stolen.

A short time after posting the photos, the victim told police an employee of a local pawn shop contacted him on the social media site to say the suspect was at his store trying to pawn the listed items.

The employee then contacted other stores and learned that the suspect had pawned a table saw at another store for $100.

A Jonesboro police officer went to the store and was able to positively identify the stolen saw and the man suspected of stealing and pawning it.

No arrests have been made at this time.

In addition to the table saw, the man is suspected of stealing a Hitachi 10” miter saw, valued at $300; a red dual tank Porter cable air compressor, valued at $400; and a yellow and black DeWalt corded drill, worth $100.

Anyone with information on this alleged theft should contact Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

