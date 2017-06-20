Man pleads guilty to good Samaritan's murder - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man pleads guilty to good Samaritan's murder

Joseph Wisdom (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Dept.) Joseph Wisdom (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Dept.)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KAIT) -

A man accused of shooting a good Samaritan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Joseph Wisdom, 34, of Poplar Bluff appeared before a Greene County, MO judge on Monday and entered his plea. He also pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of assault in the first degree.

According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department new release, on March 8, 2016, Wisdom fatally shot 50-year-old Stahl Sturgeon of Doniphan. Sturgeon, who taught at Three Rivers College, had stopped to give Wisdom a ride.

After shooting Sturgeon, investigators say Wisdom drove to Walmart and ran inside where police arrested him. He later confessed to the shooting.

Wisdom will be sentenced at a later date.

