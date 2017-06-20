50 vehicles broken into, two suspects arrested

Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies arrested two people suspected of breaking into 50 vehicles.

Aaron Isaac Cannon, 19, and Megan Renae Androff, 24, are charged with multiple breaking or entering and theft charges.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the pair is suspected of a string of recent vehicle break-ins in the Ridgecrest and Pangburn Road communities.

During the course of the investigation, which began the week of June 12, as many as 50 vehicles were entered and numerous items were taken, including loose change and firearms.

Detectives were able to link all of the break-ins together and subsequently arrested the two suspects.

The release said investigators searched the suspects’ homes and recovered several of the items reported stolen.

