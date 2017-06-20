Arkansas changes method for remedial college courses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Department of Higher Education says 35 percent of freshmen entering a public college or university in Arkansas last fall took at least one remedial course.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that with the approval of the state Higher Education Coordinating Board this year the department has changed its method of which students should be placed in remedial programs.



Marla Strecker, senior associate director for the department, says the previous method for remedial courses became outdated after colleges began changing how they placed students in those courses.



Previously, the department counted students who scored below a 19 on an ACT exam as remedial. But Strecker says not all of those students took a remedial course.



The department is now only counting students who've taken a remedial class, including summer remedial programs.

