Newport restaurant applies for private club permit

The eponymous owner of a Region 8 restaurant has applied for a private club permit.

During the week ending Friday, June 16, Frankie L. Combs submitted a new application for a private club-Class A permit for Frankie’s Café, 306 Front St. in Newport.

Mark T. Venable also submitted a private club-Class A permit application for Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 3002 E. Race St. in Searcy.

Other businesses submitting applications last week included:

Gravity Brew Works, 11512 Hwy. 14 East, Big Flat—New application: Small brewery-wholesale

Foothills General Store, 2468 Hwy. 115, Smithville—Replacement: retail beer off premises, small farm winery-retail

On the Border, 2324 Red Wolf Blvd., Jonesboro—Change of manager: private club-Class A

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android