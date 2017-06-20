City awarded grant for walking trail

The City of Joiner was recently awarded a grant to help fund their Trails of Life project for their community park.

According to Mayor Sissie Winford-Ross, they were awarded a $15,000 grant from the Rural Community Development.



Ross said the grant will cover gap funds for their trails project grant with Arkansas Parks and Tourism.

She said with these two grants, they now have $50,000 to help to enhance their one and only park, located behind the Joiner Head Start Community Center.

The city hopes to put in a walking trail around the playground area.

Ross said adding in a walking trail will be safe territory for the elderly, disabled, and anyone who wants to come out and exercise.



"And its good and healthy for them," she said. "It keeps them from having to walk the streets. And of course, it's so dangerous when we have to do that. So, that's a good secure area down there."

Mayor Ross said once the bidding is conducted on June 22, they will be able to begin construction work on their new walking trail in July.

