LED lighting boosts activity use in Jonesboro

The city of Jonesboro recently renovated its tennis courts by Earl Bell Community Center.

“This is great, you can’t find a better court in the country,” Jim Merriman, an NEA Tennis instructor said.

The courts were deteriorating, according to Bill Campbell with the city of Jonesboro, but it’s the new lighting that is really drawing a large crowd.

“It exploded,” Merriman said. “We would never hardly come here before. We would always go somewhere else. Now, we are always coming here.”

He said people are able to beat the heat, something they could not do before.

Merriman also said something simple as new lighting is giving children more opportunity.

“These are wonderful,” he said. “It's like being out here in the sun shine. it's giving the kids a chance to succeed and play across the state and actually have better equipment than most people in our state. This is state of the art stuff, once again, I take my hat off to parks and recreation because they have done a wonderful job.”

Wixson Huffstetler, the parks and recreation director, said the city's next goal is to install LED lighting in the Southside Softball Complex.

He said that would be a nearly $1-million project, calling it a budget item.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android