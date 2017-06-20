Thermal machine becomes life saver for fire department

The Brookland Fire Department bought some new equipment, and they are thanking the community.

“Back in November and December we had a gun raffle, and from those profits, we bought a thermal imager,” Brookland Fire Chief Steve Beck said.

He said the thermal imager is a live saver, which many small volunteer departments do not have.

It can detect victims in structure fires full of smoke.

In the past, Brookland firefighters had to go inside a structure fire in groups, manually feeling for victims.

That method took much longer than what technology now has to offer.

“These thermal imagers, we can send a two-man team in, they can go to the door, scan the room, and if there's nobody in the room, they can go to the next room,” Beck said. “It cuts through smoke and speeds up the process.”

Fire crews can also use the machine to detect bad electrical transformers instead of having to guess.

Beck said it will come in handy and said there have been several times in the past that they needed the imagery machine.

It cost the department $1,500 compared to $24,000, which is what the machines cost years ago.

