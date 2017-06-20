City repairs aging neighborhood bridge

Aging infrastructure won’t be a problem for a neighborhood bridge in Jonesboro anymore.

On Tuesday, crews had their cranes out on College Boulevard replacing an aging bridge.

Bill Campbell with the city of Jonesboro said the residential-area bridge was falling out of code.

He said the bridge has not become dangerous, but they wanted to fix the problem before it got out of hand.

A portion of College Boulevard will remain closed until workers finish the project.

It is unclear when the project will be completed.

