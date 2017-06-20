Tax filing deadline extended for storm, flood victims in Arkansas

State and federal officials have extended their tax-filing deadline for several counties in the state of Arkansas following record flooding at the end of April and early May.

According to a news release, individuals who live or own a business in Clay, Fulton, Jackson, Lawrence, and Randolph counties will have extended time.

The release states that "certain deadlines falling on or after April 26, 2017, and before Aug. 31, 2017, are granted additional time to file through Aug. 31, 2017."

The release also adds that taxpayers who have an estimated income tax payment originally due on or after April 26 but before Aug. 31 will not face penalties for failing to pay estimated tax installments as long as they're paid before Aug. 31.

Arkansans will also be granted additional time to meet state tax obligations.

According to a release from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, tax filings due on or after April 26, 2017, will now also be due on Aug. 31.

"Our state was hit pretty hard in late April, and a lot of folks suffered as a result," Chief Fiscal Officer Larry Walther said. "This decision will give them more time to meet their tax obligations to the state and let them worry about the more immediate needs of repairing and replacing what they lost."

