Trial begins for Jonesboro murder suspect

The murder trial for a Jonesboro woman began Tuesday.

The jury was selected and proceedings began in the trial of Tonisha Mitchell, the woman accused of shooting Nelson McCullough in the head back in May 2015.

His body was found in a doorway at a home on W. Monroe.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Mitchell was a former girlfriend of McCullough.

Region 8 News will continue to follow the proceedings and have any new updates on the Region 8 News app.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android