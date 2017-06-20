Memphis Fires on All Cylinders in 8-3 Win

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Behind 7.0 shutout innings from Mike Mayers and 16 hits from the offense, the Memphis Redbirds picked up an 8-3 win in the series finale against the Round Rock Express (Rangers) Tuesday night in Round Rock, Texas.

With the win, Memphis (44-27) improves to 17 games over .500 for the first time since Aug. 28, 2010, when it was 76-59. The Redbirds have won three-straight and seven of their last nine contests overall.

Mayers did not allow a hit until the fifth inning, when he gave up two, but that was all Round Rock (34-38) could muster. In his last five starts since May 23, Mayers has a 0.87 ERA (3er/31.0ip) and two shutout outings.

The right-hander whiffed seven Express and did not allow a walk.

In a 1-0 game into the top of the sixth, the Redbirds opened things up with four runs in the sixth inning and three more in the eighth. Randal Grichuk homered to start the sixth and just missed a grand slam later that inning, and Carson Kelly had a two-run single for the second-straight game.

Nick Martini blasted a solo home run in the eighth, and he added his fourth hit of the night in the ninth. Breyvic Valera was on base four times with three hits and a walk, and three other Redbirds had two hits in the game.

The Redbirds’ 16 hits were two shy of their season high set May 4 against Omaha.

Kevin Herget and Ryan Sherriff followed Mayers to close the game for the Redbirds.

After an off-day Wednesday, Memphis heads to Omaha for a four-game series Thursday-Sunday. The Redbirds return to AutoZone Park for eight games starting Monday.

