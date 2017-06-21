Searcy man killed in early morning crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Searcy man killed in early morning crash

WHITE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A Searcy man died after he crashed his vehicle into a tree early Tuesday morning.

Arkansas State Police states Dakota Neal Smithey, 24, was driving west on Foster Chapel Road in White County.

When he traveled near Bostic Road at around 5:15 a.m. he drove off the road and struck a tree, according to ASP.

No other injuries were listed in the report.

However, it does state the road was dry at the time of the crash.

