Health officials warn of potentially deadly drug

Health officials are warning you after a dangerous street drug appeared inside the emergency room at UAMS in Little Rock.

According to a report by KATV, Carfentanil comes in pill form and powder and sometimes looks like pebbles or dirt.

It’s supposed to be a tranquilizer for large animals, but humans have started using it to make a cheaper more potent heroin.

Dr. Keith McCain is a clinical toxicologist at UAMS and said they don’t know how lethal Carfentanil is in humans, but they know that it’s more potent than fentanyl.

Fentanyl has been attributed to many deadly opioids overdoses in the country recently.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android