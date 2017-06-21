Health officials warn of potentially deadly drug - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Health officials warn of potentially deadly drug

UAMS in Little Rock(Source: KATV) UAMS in Little Rock(Source: KATV)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) -

Health officials are warning you after a dangerous street drug appeared inside the emergency room at UAMS in Little Rock.

According to a report by KATV, Carfentanil comes in pill form and powder and sometimes looks like pebbles or dirt.

It’s supposed to be a tranquilizer for large animals, but humans have started using it to make a cheaper more potent heroin.

Dr. Keith McCain is a clinical toxicologist at UAMS and said they don’t know how lethal Carfentanil is in humans, but they know that it’s more potent than fentanyl.

Fentanyl has been attributed to many deadly opioids overdoses in the country recently.

