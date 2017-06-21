Arkansas historic preservation program wants public input

Here is your chance to give input into regional historic preservation issues and help guide future preservation efforts.

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will hold a meeting at the Downtown Jonesboro Association, 407 Union St., Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

AHPP is an agency of the Department of Arkansas Heritage.

The meeting it targeted for residents of Craighead, Greene, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Jackson and Independence Counties.

According to their website, they are in the process of preparing a 5-year plan for preserving architectural heritage across the state.

If you can't make the meeting you can also participate in their survey.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android