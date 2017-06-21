Dangerous street drug found in AR: details on GMR8 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Dangerous street drug found in AR: details on GMR8

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

Doctors are warning Arkansans about a dangerous street drug after it was found at a hospital.

It is said to be 10,000 times more powerful than morphine.

Watch GMR8 for more information.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Searcy man killed in early morning crash

    Searcy man killed in early morning crash

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 4:47 AM EDT2017-06-21 08:47:06 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:24 AM EDT2017-06-21 11:24:51 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A Searcy man died after he crashed his vehicle into a tree early Tuesday morning.

    A Searcy man died after he crashed his vehicle into a tree early Tuesday morning.

  • Arkansas historic preservation program wants public input

    Arkansas historic preservation program wants public input

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 5:41 AM EDT2017-06-21 09:41:21 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:14 AM EDT2017-06-21 11:14:04 GMT
    (Source: Downtown Jonesboro Association)(Source: Downtown Jonesboro Association)

    Here is your chance to give input into regional historic preservation issues and help guide future preservation efforts.  

    Here is your chance to give input into regional historic preservation issues and help guide future preservation efforts.  

  • Trial begins for Jonesboro murder suspect

    Trial begins for Jonesboro murder suspect

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-06-21 02:41:32 GMT
    Tuesday, June 20 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-06-21 03:44:02 GMT
    Tonisha Mitchell (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Tonisha Mitchell (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    The murder trial for a Jonesboro woman began Tuesday.

    The murder trial for a Jonesboro woman began Tuesday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly