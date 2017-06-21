TS Cindy getting closer: Justin talks impact in forecast on GMR8 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

TS Cindy getting closer: Justin talks impact in forecast on GMR8

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

Tropical Storm Cindy continues to make its way through the Gulf of Mexico.

It won't stop after making landfall and could affect our forecast.

Meteorologist Justin Logan has the latest path of the storm on GMR8.

  • Arkansas historic preservation program wants public input

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 5:41 AM EDT2017-06-21 09:41:21 GMT
    Here is your chance to give input into regional historic preservation issues and help guide future preservation efforts.  

  • Trial begins for Jonesboro murder suspect

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-06-21 02:41:32 GMT
    The murder trial for a Jonesboro woman began Tuesday.

  • Police chief reflects on fallen officer

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-06-21 03:22:51 GMT
    For the first time since the shooting death of one of Newport Police Department’s very own, Police Chief Michael Scudder talked about how great of a colleague and man Lt. Patrick Weatherford was to him and the community.

