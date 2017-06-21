TX man shot, arrested during incident at MO home

A person who authorities say tried to steal a family's vehicle was shot before being arrested.

John Tyler Simpson, 25, of Kingsville, TX was arrested following an incident early Monday morning.

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell stated a family living in the 4900-block of Missouri Highway 84 called 911 to report someone trying to steal their vehicle and break into their home.

The caller told dispatch they thought there were several people trying to get in because doors were opening and closing outside the home.

Thinking several suspects may enter the home, the family hid in a closet. One male inside the home armed himself with a shotgun.

According to the sheriff, the suspect tried to take the family's vehicle but got it stuck in a nearby field.

Outside the house and in the driveway, the male with the shotgun fired at Simpson while he was walking and hit him with birdshot. He then held Simpson until deputies arrived.

Simpson was taken to a Kennett hospital to treat his injuries.

He was arrested and taken to the Pemiscot County Justice Center on a charge of first-degree tampering. Bond was set at $50,000.

Greenwell said the investigative reports have been submitted to the prosecutor's office.

