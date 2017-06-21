Library board announces naming rights - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Library board announces naming rights

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Independence County Quorum Court held a monthly meeting to approve the library’s naming policy for the new building.

According to Vanessa Adams, director of Independence County Library, seven people and businesses have pledged $249,000 for naming rights to the new Independence County Library.

Adams said when they discussed building the new library they wanted to get the community involved.

She said if people donated to the new library they will honor them with a plaque.

The Library Board Chairman Bill Walmsley has approached members of the community and business of the community about naming rights in different areas of the new library. And they have got a lot of positive response to support the library.

Adams confirmed the following supporters of the library:

  • Citizens Bank sponsored $50,000 for the board room
  • First Community Bank for the children’s department, $50,000
  • Mike and Bobbie Low/ Midwest Lime Co. Inc., for the bookstore/gift shop, $50,000
  • Ray and Diane LaCroix for the circulation area, $25,000
  • LaCroix Precision Optics for the computer instruction classroom, $25,000
  • Atlas Asphalt/White River materials for the reading room, $25,000
  • Willa Harkey, Bill Walmsley and Tim Weaver for the new library, $24,000

However, Adams said they’re still seeking sponsorship for nine more sections in the library. The café, teen department and public computer room, outdoor patio, genealogy department, community meeting room, DVD/audiobooks room, and more.

Adams said all sponsorships and donations will help furnish all the departments of the library and create a lot of new programs.

The Independence County Library will be located at the Barnett Building.

Adams said they’re hoping to open in late spring of 2018.

If you’re interested in making a donation or for more information, contact Vanessa Adams at 870-793-8814; or email info@indcolib.com.

