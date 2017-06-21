Murder investigation underway after man's death

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in Kensett.

According to the White County Sheriff's Office, a report of an "unknown problem" came in around 1:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 500-block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Officers found a man, identified as 24-year-old Donavan L. Branch of Kensett, lying in the street with "obvious wounds." He died at the scene.

The Kensett Police Department requested the assistance from the White County Sheriff's Office to investigate. The sheriff's office is investigating the incident as a murder.

Detectives responded and processed the scene.

A person of interest was located and detectives are speaking the person, however, the person was not arrested in connection with the murder.

Branch's body will be sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the White County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 279-6279.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android