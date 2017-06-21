Naked and arrested in Lake City - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Naked and arrested in Lake City

Jeffery Taylor Pittman (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

A Craighead County sheriff’s deputy arrested a man after finding him walking naked in Lake City.

Jeffery Taylor Pittman, 26, of Black Oak is charged with disorderly conduct.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Craighead County Dispatch received a report of a naked man running east of the Highway 18 bridge.

When Deputy Garland Tipton arrived, he found Pittman leaning against a pickup truck.

“When he saw me, he turned around and put his hands behind his back,” Tipton noted in his report.

When asked why he was naked, Pittman told the deputy it was “hard to explain.”

He then went on to say a “fat, Mexican chick” was chasing him but did not explain why.

“Mr. Pittman then started telling me that you could not swim under the Lake City bridge with your clothes on,” Tipton reported.

Tipton arrested Pittman and placed him into the back of his vehicle. While on the way to the Craighead County Detention Center, Pittman told the deputy “this was not cool” and banged his head into the unit’s cage.

After being told he could face more charges, Pittman “settled down.”

