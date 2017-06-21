Door-to-door salesman arrested for 'inappropriate solicitation'

A door-to-door salesman will not be making many more sales in Cleburne County following his arrest for what the sheriff's office calls "inappropriate solicitation."

In recent days, the sheriff’s office has received numerous calls of a man calling people on the phone and even showing up at their homes, claiming they had won a prize.

According to a news release, the man was identified as 43-year-old Jeffery Hergert.

Tuesday evening a deputy spotted Hergert driving on the Heber Springs bypass and stopped him.

As a result of that investigation, the deputy arrested Hergert and took him to the Cleburne County Jail, according to the release.

He’s being held on suspicion of harassment, harassing communications and disorderly conduct.

