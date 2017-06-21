Door-to-door salesman arrested for 'inappropriate solicitation' - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Door-to-door salesman arrested for 'inappropriate solicitation'

Jeffery Hergert (Source: Cleburne Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Jeffery Hergert (Source: Cleburne Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A door-to-door salesman will not be making many more sales in Cleburne County following his arrest for what the sheriff's office calls "inappropriate solicitation."

In recent days, the sheriff’s office has received numerous calls of a man calling people on the phone and even showing up at their homes, claiming they had won a prize.

According to a news release, the man was identified as 43-year-old Jeffery Hergert.

Tuesday evening a deputy spotted Hergert driving on the Heber Springs bypass and stopped him.

As a result of that investigation, the deputy arrested Hergert and took him to the Cleburne County Jail, according to the release.

He’s being held on suspicion of harassment, harassing communications and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Library board announces naming rights

    Library board announces naming rights

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:19 AM EDT2017-06-21 15:19:17 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:45:26 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    The Independence County Quorum Court held a monthly meeting to approve the library’s naming policy for the new building.

    The Independence County Quorum Court held a monthly meeting to approve the library’s naming policy for the new building.

  • Woman arrested at ballpark after lashing out at police officer

    Woman arrested at ballpark after lashing out at police officer

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:09 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:09:01 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:23 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:23:37 GMT
    Michelle Leighann Jacks (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Michelle Leighann Jacks (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A Jonesboro woman got tossed out of a ballpark, not for arguing with an umpire, but for allegedly getting in an off-duty police officer’s face.

    A Jonesboro woman got tossed out of a ballpark, not for arguing with an umpire, but for allegedly getting in an off-duty police officer’s face.

  • Door-to-door salesman arrested for 'inappropriate solicitation'

    Door-to-door salesman arrested for 'inappropriate solicitation'

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:51:22 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:07 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:07:37 GMT
    Jeffery Hergert (Source: Cleburne Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)Jeffery Hergert (Source: Cleburne Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

    A door-to-door salesman will not be making many more sales in Cleburne County following his arrest for what the sheriff's office calls "inappropriate solicitation."

    A door-to-door salesman will not be making many more sales in Cleburne County following his arrest for what the sheriff's office calls "inappropriate solicitation."

    •   
Powered by Frankly