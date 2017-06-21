Woman arrested at ballpark after lashing out at police officer - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman arrested at ballpark after lashing out at police officer

Michelle Leighann Jacks (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro woman got tossed out of a ballpark, not for arguing with an umpire, but for allegedly getting in an off-duty police officer’s face.

At approximately 8:09 p.m. Tuesday, Officer Rayonica Thomas responded to Southside Softball Field, 5003 S. Stadium, regarding an off-duty officer having problems with a woman.

According to the incident report, 32-year-old Michelle L. Jacks was asked to leave several times for being belligerent.

When she refused to leave, Detective Shay Racy who was off-duty at the time approached her and identified himself as a police officer.

Jacks then “began to curse at him and put her face very close to his face,” the report stated.

At that point, Racy detained the woman and called dispatch for backup.

Thomas took Jacks to the Craighead County Detention Center and cited her on suspicion of disorderly conduct. Jacks posted a $205 surety bond and less than 35 minutes later walked out of the CCDC. 

