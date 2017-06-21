USATF Outdoor Championships to feature four Red Wolves

Sacramento, CA - USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships are this week in Sacramento, California, and four current and former Red Wolves will be in attendance.

Erin Farmer (shot put), Jaylen Bacon (100 M dash), and Sharika Nelvis (100 M hurdles) all will compete for a chance at a national title, plus a spot on team USA at the World Championships in London in August.

Hayden Hampton, an A-State freshman, will compete at the USA Track and Field Junior Championships in the decathlon.

All events are scheduled to air on NBC family of networks. Live results are available at USATF.org

The schedule of events are as followed, all times central:

Thursday, June 22:

Start of decathlon (Hampton) 12:20 PM

First round of 100 M dash (Bacon) 8:35 PM

Friday, June 23:

Semifinals of 100 M dash (Bacon) 7:31 PM

Finals of 100 M dash (Bacon) 10:02 PM

First round of 100 M hurdles (Nelvis) 6:50 PM

Saturday, June 24:

Shot put (Farmer) 2:30 PM

Semifinals of 100 M hurdles (Nelvis) 3:05 PM

Finals of 100 M hurdles (Nelvis) 4:54 PM