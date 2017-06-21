Arkansas panel votes to study bathroom bill from session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas Senate panel has voted to study a bill limiting which restrooms transgender people can use that had stalled in this year's legislative session after facing opposition from the state's Republican governor, tourism groups and LGBT rights supporters.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday adopted the interim study proposal on the measure, which would have required every restroom or changing facility accessible by multiple people at the same time in a government building be designated for use by members of only one sex. The bill's sponsor, Republican Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, withdrew her proposal in March and referred it to interim study after it stalled before the committee.

Wednesday's vote clears the way for the panel to hold hearings on the issue while the Legislature is out of session.

