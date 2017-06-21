JPD investigating report of babysitter raping 9-year-old boy

Investigators have asked state authorities for assistance in a case of a 14-year-old babysitter raping a 9-year-old boy.

Officers Benjamin Witherspoon and David McDaniel were called to AR Kids Medical Center, 2816 Fox Meadows, Tuesday afternoon after a woman claimed her son was forced to have sexual intercourse.

The woman told police she saw her son scratching his genitalia Sunday and asked what was wrong.

That’s when she said the boy began crying and told her the suspect, a 14-year-old girl, had asked if he was “ready to lose his virginity” while babysitting him the previous week.

The boy said the suspect then started fondling his genitalia. When he tried to get away from her, she grabbed him from behind and hit him on the back.

According to the incident report, the suspect started taking the boy’s clothes off and put him on the floor. She then made him lay on top of her, holding him in place with her legs, and forced his penis into her vagina.

The boy allegedly told his mother the suspect rolled over on top of him and continued to force him to have sexual intercourse with her.

The officers were unable to obtain much information about the alleged suspect, other than her mother’s name and phone number and a description of her home.

They called the Arkansas child abuse hotline and reported the incident.

