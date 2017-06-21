Gov. Hutchinson announces appointments

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday the appointment of several Northeast Arkansas residents to various state boards and commissions.

The appointees from our area included:

Al Brodell, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board, Appointment expires May 1, 2023. Replaces Ben Pickard.

Holly Meyer, Heber Springs, to the Arkansas Sentencing Commission. Appointment expires May 15, 2022. Replaces Henry Boyce.

Eugenia Brown, Mountain View, to the Advisory Council of the Arkansas Arts Council. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Reappointment.

Kyle Baltz, Pocahontas, to the State Plant Board. Appointment expires March 17, 2019. Reappointment.

Vickie Strickland, Jonesboro, to the Old State House Commission. Appointment expires March 19, 2026. Replaces Mary Abramson.

Other appointments included the following:

Lori Griffin, Van Buren, to the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2022. Replaces James von Gremp.

Keven Anderson, Rogers, to the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2023. Replaces Bob Crafton.

Randy Sims, Conway, to the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2022. Replaces Florine Milligan.

John Shepherd, El Dorado, to the Commission on Uniform State Laws. Appointment expires April 30, 2021. Replaces Carolyn Witherspoon.

Jerald McKinney II, Benton, to the Commission on Uniform State Laws. Appointment expires April 30, 2021. Replaces Elisa White.

David Nixon, Fayetteville, to the Commission on Uniform State Laws. Appointment expires April 30, 2021. Replaces Lynn Foster.

Joseph Roberts, Benton, to the Arkansas Sentencing Commission. Appointment expires May 15, 2022. Replaces Alvin Bradley.

Representative Sonia Eubanks Barker, Smackover, to the Southern Regional Education Board Legislative Advisory Council. Serves at the Will of the Governor.

Representative Grant Hodges, Rogers, to the Southern Regional Education Board Legislative Advisory Council. Serves at the Will of the Governor.

Representative Mark Lowery, Maumelle, to the Southern Regional Education Board Legislative Advisory Council. Serves at the Will of the Governor.

Judge Shannon Blatt, Fort Smith, to the Arkansas Sentencing Commission. Appointment expires May 15, 2019. Replaces Judge Berlin Jones.

Dr. Jason Richey, Paris, to the Health Services Permit Commission. Appointment expires April 9, 2021. Replaces Dr. Kimberly Curseen.

David Deaton, Fairfield Bay, to the Health Services Permit Commission. Appointment expires April 9, 2021. Replaces Johnny Hodges.

Remica Gray, Texarkana, to the Advisory Council of the Arkansas Arts Council. Appointment expires June 30, 2020. Reappointment.

Bruce Alford, Lewisville, to the Red River Levee District No. 1. Appointment expires May 10, 2023. Reappointment.

Dewey McDonald Jr., Lewisville, to the Red River Levee District No. 1. Appointment expires May 10, 2023. Replaces William Goza.

Jammy Turner, Gillett, to the State Plant Board. Appointment expires March 17, 2019. Reappointment.

Michael Lejong, Greenwood, to the State Board of Architects, Landscape Architects and Interior Designers. Appointment expires April 26, 2022. Replaces David French.

James Mardis III, Rogers, to the Arkansas-Oklahoma Arkansas River Compact Commission. Appointment expires February 1, 2018. Replaces Michael Carter.

Mark Pearson, Little Rock, to the Baby Sharon’s Children’s Catastrophic Illness Grant Program Committee. Appointment expires May 1, 2021. Reappointment.

Julie Mullenix, Hot Springs, to the Capitol Zoning District Commission. Appointment expires May 1, 2019. Replaces Darrell Brown.

Connie Timmons, Hamburg, as a Justice of the Peace for the Ashley County Quorum Court, District 5. Appointment expires December 31, 2018. Replaces Robert Barnes.

Sherrie Sanders, Ozark, as a Justice of the Peace for the Franklin County Quorum Court, District 5. Appointment expires December 31, 2018. Replaces Chad Haberer.

Lonnie Taff, Waldron, as a Justice of the Peace for the Scott County Quorum Court, District 7. Appointment expires December 31, 2018. Replaces William Lutrell.

Donald Ragland, Marshall, as a Special County Judge in the County Court of Carroll County, Arkansas. Carroll County Court Case Number 2016-02 Michael and Robin Phillips, et al. vs. Ryan Wilson. Replaces Carroll County Judge Sam Barr, who has disqualified himself from the case.

Judge Doug Erwin, Lonoke, as a Special County Judge in the County Court of Boone County, Arkansas. Boone County Court Case Number 05CC-2016-5 North Arkansas Medical Services, Inc. v. Karen Hardesty, in her official capacity as Boone County Assessor. Replaces Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway, who has disqualified himself from the case.

Robert Veach, Russellville, as a Special Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Arkansas. CV-17-103 Air Evac EMS, Inc. v. USABLE Mutual Insurance Co. d/b/a Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Replaces Chief Justice John Dan Kemp, who has disqualified himself from the case.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android