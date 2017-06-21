Family hopes security footage will help catch thieves

A Jonesboro neighborhood was recently the target of several break-ins, and one couple hopes their surveillance footage can catch the people who are responsible.

Incident reports from the Jonesboro Police Department state that someone went inside both homes and vehicles in an area off of Harrisburg Road and stole several items.

One woman said a gun was stolen out of her purse, which was inside her house sometime Monday night.

She was also missing around $100 out of her purse.

Another victim told police that someone came in through her garage and stole a Samsung tablet, a vape pen, and $10 from her wallet.

This is not the first time the Liles family has shared footage from their security cameras.

Last year, they got video of a man coming up to their front door around 4 a.m.

They now have more footage to share.

This time, the video from early Tuesday morning shows two men going through Jana Liles’s car, which she thought was locked.

“We are actually in a neighborhood watch group for our neighborhood and saw that some other people had issues so we decided to go back and look on our camera clips and saw that they did stop at our house,” Liles said.

The cameras did not get a very clear shot of the suspects’ faces, but it does show one is wearing a backpack.

Liles believes they were not driving, but walked up to the house instead.

She said it’s frustrating that these type of incidents keeping happening in her neighborhood.

“You might think that you’re really really brave, but someday you’re going to walk into the wrong house and that’s going to be really really stupid because once you enter into somebody’s home you’re putting your own life at risk,” Liles said.

Her neighborhood has a closed Facebook group to keep everyone informed about things like this that are going on and she encourages other areas to do the same so they can help protect each other.

“Make it a community thing, stay in touch with each other,” Liles said. “Social media kind of helps make that possible.”

If you have any details about these robberies or can help identify the people shown in the video, call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at (870) 935-7867.

