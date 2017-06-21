Tonisha Mitchell's murder trial underway in Jonesboro

Tonisha Mitchell’s trial continued Wednesday.

Mitchell is charged in the death of Nelson McCollough in May 2015.

A Region 8 News reporter in the courtroom said Mitchell did not show much emotion as several of the state’s witnesses took the stand.

A woman inside the home at 312 West Monroe at the time of the shooting testified that she heard a knock at the door the day of McCollugh’s death.

That’s when she went to get McCollough to answer the door. She said she then went back in the bathroom to brush her teeth and then heard two gunshots.

She said she saw McCollough fall on the floor and called 911, then noticed a silver Dodge Charger leaving the scene.

Another witness that testified was walking down West Monroe when he heard two gunshots.

He told the courts he saw two people running from the scene to a Dodge Charger parked at a vacant house next to McCollough’s. He could not identify the two people.

Region 8 News learned from one Jonesboro police officer’s testimony, he witnessed EMS perform CPR on McCollough after arriving on scene that he described as "chaotic."

The officer entered the home and found distinctive blood splatter on the carpet where the victim was found shot.

A representative from the Arkansas State Crime Lab said in court that McCollough died from a gunshot wound to the head and chest.

Police recovered a bullet from the shooting scene in some child’s bedding.

According to a state crime lab representative, another bullet that went through McCollough’s chest was retrieved during the autopsy.

Mitchell’s trial will continue on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Craighead County Courthouse.

