City host first ever Southern Food Festival

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

The City of Batesville is hosting their first ever Southern Food Festival on Saturday in downtown Batesville.

According to Shannon Haney, executive director of Main Street Batesville, the Southern Food Festival is a celebration of two projects the community has been working hard on to enhance downtown.

Haney said they're kicking the festival off with a dedication of the Maxfield Park.

The park was built out of recycled native stone left over from old downtown buildings. 

With the help of donations, Haney said they were able to complete the first phase of the park project by adding in a waterfall, stage area, and meditation garden. 

The community is also celebrating the completion of an extensive streetscape project.

 Haney said 50 new green spaces were added into the downtown area.

"This project has been really vital in creating excitement about the downtown and getting people back; and making this more of a community hub again," Haney said. "So we want to thank the community for embracing this project. And that's a lot about what the festival is for; just thanking the community and especially thanking all the donors and the businesses who have made this happen."

Haney said all four blocks of the downtown commercial district will be blocked off for the Southern Food Festival on Saturday June 24.

She said they will have vendors and a variety of food in the street followed by entertainment and live music.

The dedication of Maxfield Park will begin at 11 a.m; followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony for the streetscape project at 3 p.m. 

For more information on the Southern Food Festival, contact Main Street Batesville at 1-844-462-2282; or email mainstreetbatesville@gmail.com.

