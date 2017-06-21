City hopes to bring in police substation

A Region 8 town hopes to help keep its citizens safe with a new project.

Southside is working with the Independence County Sheriff's Office to bring a police substation to the area.

According to Mayor Ray Bowman of Southside, the city plans to connect the proposed police substation into the new city hall building, which will be built on Batesville Boulevard.

Bowman said the new building will be constructed on an empty lot across the street from the Southside Fire Department.

He said the city purchased the 3.92 acres for $100,000 and tore down an old house on the property.

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said having this police substation in Southside will be very beneficial.

"The officers on the southern part of the county when they take a report, they can stop in there and do the report," Stephens said. "They won't have to drive all the way back into town. It would be quicker on them getting back out patrolling on the county roads. And it saves a lot of time and money and fuel having to drive all the way back to town versus stopping in Southside. And it will give more presence in the City of Southside."

Sheriff Stephens said once the substation is built, they plan to add in a phone line, computer with a report system, and forms for walk in reports.

Although Southside is currently in the early planning stages, Mayor Bowman said their goal is to have their new city hall and police substation by 2018.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android