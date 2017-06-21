Man seen on surveillance stealing construction equipment arrested

The man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools from a construction site in Jonesboro appeared in court Wednesday.

Kenny Lee Woods is accused of theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing governmental operations.

Court documents state the victim in the case turned to Facebook Monday in an effort to identify Woods. The victim had been working at the gym, which is undergoing construction when the theft happened.

The gym, which has surveillance video, captured images of Woods taking $3,008 worth of tools from the victim’s trailer.

According to court documents, Woods made contact with the victim before he stole his things.

After speaking with the victim inside, Woods then got back into his truck and drove over to the victim’s truck and trailer, where he loaded items into the back of his truck.

JPD took still photos from the surveillance video and sent them out to the department to try and identify Woods. It wasn’t much later they got a lead on the case from the victim himself.

He called police to let them know he found his Dewalt 10” Table Saw at Jim’s Pawn Shop.

Officers then went to the pawn shop, where they were able to identify the suspect as Woods.

On Tuesday, June 20, officers located Woods at a home in the 300-block of Allis Street.

“On first contact Woods identified himself as Terry Woods,” court documents state.

Officers then correctly identified him as Kenny Lee Woods and learned he was on felony probation and had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

“During a search of Woods bedroom a metal pipe commonly used for smoking crack cocaine was found in plain view on the bed,” court documents state.

Woods was then taken to the Jonesboro Police Department for an interview, where he allegedly admitted to stealing the items and pawning the table saw.

“When asked about the location of the other items Woods stated that he sold them to a Hispanic male,” court documents state.

Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Woods with theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing governmental operations.

His bond was set at $5,000. He’s due back in court on July 31.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android