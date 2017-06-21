Woman stole truck from boyfriend she met on Facebook

Jonesboro police say a woman from South Arkansas met a man on Facebook, lived with him for two weeks, then took his car and drove it to Jonesboro.

Jonesboro Police Department Lieutenant Stephen McDaniel was contacted by the El Dorado Police Police Department on June 15 in reference to a vehicle stolen from their jurisdiction. The vehicle was described as a black Toyota Camry.

"I was told the vehicle was believed to be taken by Christina Hill and was believed to be in the Jonesboro area," a probable cause affidavit states.

El Dorado authorities believed Hill was living with a man in the 4800-block of E. Highland Drive.

Court documents state Lt. McDaniel checked the home and surrounding neighborhood for the vehicle a few times, but was unsuccessful in locating it.

"After looking through the neighborhoods in the area and not seeing the car, I began to drive back to the police department. As I was westbound on Highland, I saw a black Toyota Camry, which was also westbound," court documents state.

Lt. McDaniel caught up to the car and confirmed the license plate as that of the reported stolen vehicle from El Dorado.

Patrol units were dispatched to the area, where they stopped the car, driven by Christina Hill.

During her recorded statement to police, Hill said she met the victim on Facebook about three months ago. She said she lived with the victim for about two weeks before taking the vehicle and coming to Jonesboro.

"She said that she was in a relationship with the victim and had permission to take the car," the affidavit states. "However, she said that she has had no contact with him since that time."

Hill appeared before District Court Judge David Boling on Wednesday, where he found probable cause to charge her with felony theft by receiving.

Hill's bond was set at $5,000. Her next court date is July 31.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android