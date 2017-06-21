JPD: suspect arrested for beating, robbing man

A man accused of robbery and battery appeared in Craighead County District Court Wednesday.

A probable cause affidavit states Doug Gray conspired with another man to rob a man of his phone and money.

The two allegedly went to the home on Krystal Drive in the early morning hours of June 17.

Gray’s co-conspirator allegedly walked the victim into the apartment where court documents state Gray and another unknown person were inside.

The co-conspirator then said he forgot something outside and left the victim inside with Gray and the other person.

“Doug and the other unknown subject struck the victim numerous times with a possible weapon,” court documents state. “Doug and the unknown subject took money and a cell phone from the victim.”

The probable cause affidavit states the victim in the case had to be airlifted to a hospital in Memphis.

Gray appeared before Judge David Boling Wednesday afternoon.

Judge Boling found probable cause to charge him with felony aggravated robbery and felony battery in the 2nd degree. He was also charged with theft of $1,000 or less, a misdemeanor.

Gray is set to appear in court again on July 31.

Gray, who is out on a $20,000 bond for criminal attempt to commit commercial burglary, was given a $50,000 cash or surety bond.

