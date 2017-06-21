Recovery Center to open for flood victims in Butler Co. - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Recovery Center to open for flood victims in Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -

Missouri residents and business owners affected by flooding between April 26 and May 11 will now have the chance to receive support from FEMA.

According to a news release, a recovery center will open at the Butler County Health Department, 1619 N. Main Street in Poplar Bluff.

The center opens June 22 and will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through  June 24.

It'll also be open on Monday, June 26 at 9 a.m. before permanently closing at 7 p.m.

Homeowners, renters and business owners are encouraged to register with FEMA before visiting the recovery center.

For more information regarding the recovery center, visit https://recovery.mo.gov/.

According to another news release, the Home Depot, located at 639 S. Westwood Blvd. in Poplar Bluff, will partner with FEMA to provide free information and tips to make homes and businesses stronger and safer.

Topics to be discussed during this period will include flood insurance, elevating utilities, and rebuilding flooded homes.

Advisors with FEMA began meeting with residents today and will continue to be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until June 26.

Advisors will also be available from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 27.

Additional information on strengthening property following a loss can be found at https://www.fema.gov/what-mitigation.

