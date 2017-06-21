Police uncover Molly from woman's bra who lied about identity

Jonesboro police say after lying about her name and age, a woman admitted to having illegal drugs in her bra.

Jonesboro police pulled over a car on June 18 for a cracked windshield.

The passenger told police she didn’t have any identification, but that her name was Amarileys Perez. Perez said her birthday was November 8, 1989, and that she is from Pennsylvania.

Officers attempted to run Perez’ information through dispatch but were unable to get a return on her information.

The officer then asked the driver if she could search the vehicle, and the driver consented.

“During the search Officer Talley noticed Perez had a drivers license in her back pocket,” court documents state. “This was found to be a Pennsylvania license with the name of Amarilis Perez with a date of birth of 11/08/91.”

When officers ran the correct name and date of birth through dispatch, they learned Perez had warrants out for her arrest in Pennsylvania.

Perez allegedly told police she lied because she knew she had a warrant out for her arrest.

Officer Alex Duncan then handcuffed Perez. Perez told Duncan she had something illegal in her bra. Duncan had to ask Perez multiple times what she had in her bra, and she finally stated it was Molly.

A clear baggie, containing two clear capsules with a white powdery substance inside was removed from Perez’ bra.

“Perez was placed in the rear of the patrol car and after a few minutes, she began yelling that she was going to throw up,” court documents state. “The officer opened the door to the patrol car and Perez began to vomit.”

The affidavit states Perez told the officer she had taken some Molly about 30 minutes prior.

She was taken to the hospital. After being medically cleared, Perez was taken to jail.

She appeared before Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling Wednesday for possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance and obstructing governmental operations. Judge Boling found probable cause to charge her with each count.

Perez was also wanted out of Craighead County for misdemeanor theft of property. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 7 days jail.

Once Perez serves seven days, she will be able to get out of jail on a $1,500 bond. Her next court date is July 31.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android